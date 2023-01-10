Your chance to thank hospital staff and volunteers who cared for you at Northampton and Kettering General hospitals

Both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals are asking you to nominate members of staff, volunteers, or hospital teams, for our annual Excellence Awards.

The Awards celebrate the people and teams who make a real difference to the way the two hospitals work to deliver and support patient care.

The event – sponsored by the Northamptonshire Health Charity – is on March 16, but nominations are needed from the public by Sunday, January 22. Nominate via the links on either of the websites for KGH or NGH.

Kettering and Northampton general hospitals together form the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group.

Group Chief People Officer Paula Kirkpatrick said: “This is an opportunity for local people – and our own staff and volunteers – to nominate individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile to support them.

“There are many acts of kindness, compassion, and support delivered by our staff and volunteers each year which we know are much appreciated by our patients and their families.

“Our Excellence Awards enable everyone involved – on all sides of patient care – to make their feelings known and nominate individuals and teams for our awards in a variety of categories.

“The last year has been an extremely tough one for the NHS and at both of our hospitals.“This is a chance for people to say thank you to individuals and teams at their local hospitals.

“We know from previous events that our staff and volunteers are always extremely thrilled and honoured to receive nominations and to be shortlisted for an award.”

When you nominate staff, volunteers or fundraisers please think about how they demonstrate our Group hospital values . Also please look at tips for writing a good nomination.

Categories

Group Awards

This year we have five Group awards which cover both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals. The categories are:

• Patient Experience Award (Respect) - Celebrating those who put the experience and safety of our patients at the heart of everything they do.

• Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships Award (Integrity) - Have you been treated by a team working across the Group or have you worked together with another person or team to improve patient care or experience?

• Sustainability Champion Award (Accountability) - Whether it’s working to reduce paper use, looking at how we use medical gases or reducing PPE we want to know who is championing sustainability.

• Supporting staff colleagues Wellbeing Award (Compassion) - We want to know about the compassionate people or teams who have our values are at the heart of everything they do and have gone over and beyond to look after their colleagues and check on their wellbeing.

• Patient Safety Award (Courage) - We want to know about the people or teams who have put patient safety at the heart of everything they do and have the courage to drive improvements in quality of care and culture.

Individual Awards for KGH AND NGH

Excellence in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award (Respect) - This award recognises the people who put support, inclusion and respect at the forefront of everything they do.Inspirational Team Award (Clinical and Non-Clinical) (Integrity) –

- Clinical: We want to know what these teams have done to improve your experience at NGH and KGH.

- Non-Clinical: We want to know what these teams have done to improve your experience at NGH and KGH.

Inspirational Individual Award (Clinical and Non-Clinical) (Integrity)

- Clinical: We want you to help us find the people who quietly go above and beyond the call of duty to support each other and our patients and who have our values are at the heart of everything they do.

- Non-clinical: These are the people who inspire us every day and put endless energy and commitment into everything they do. We want to know about those people who make the hospital experience better for others and know why you think they deserve to be our unsung hero.

Inspirational Volunteer of the Year Award (Integrity and Compassion) - This category celebrates our volunteers who go the extra mile to support our patients, staff and visitors and who have our values are at the heart of everything they do..

Fundraiser of the Year (Sponsored by Northamptonshire Health Charity) (Compassion) - Celebrating those individuals and teams who have raised funds in aid of Northamptonshire Health Charity for their own department.

Research and Innovation Award (Accountability) - Celebrating innovative thinkers who drive new ways of doing things.