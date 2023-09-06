Young Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders from Northampton speak out on topics affecting young

Watch more videos on Shots!

Two young people from Northampton have been chosen as a host for a brand-new podcast, Navigating Now – created by young people, for young people.

Hana Mohamud, 19, from Northampton, and Gracie Liverton, 15, from Rushden, are part of a group of 31 young people aged 14-26 – current and former Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants from across the UK– who developed the concept for, contributed to and recorded the podcast, in collaboration with award-winning podcast production company Mags Creative.

On Navigating Now, young people aim to find answers to the big questions they have about life. They discuss the major issues affecting them today – from social media and identity, to mental health and careers – and hear tips and suggestions from famous names including radio DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, podcaster and author Kate Ferdinand, seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, and former England rugby captain and podcaster Jonny Wilkinson.

Gracie recording the podcast

Hana is one of the young roundtable hosts on episodes three and five, which tackle the topics of community action and careers. And Gracie is one of the podcast hosts on episodes two and six, which tackle the topics of social media and the environment.

Together, the hosts dissect and comment on three big questions as they listen to suggestions and advice sent in from across the UK. Each host picks one tip to try out in their everyday lives and records their progress in audio diaries that listeners get to hear across the series.

Hana – who achieved her Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Northampton School for Girls – was inspired to get involved with the podcast because she wanted to be part of a project that navigates young people through questions they’re currently facing. She tested the advice that a little bit of kindness goes a long way, and says: “I learned that that it’s okay to try a bunch of different things as you’d much rather an ‘oops’ than a ‘what if?’ My highlight of the project was meeting all the amazing individuals that came together to create content for the podcast. And as well as learning more about myself as I not only gave advice but took some it away with me.”

Gracie – who is working towards her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Rushden Academy – was inspired to get involved with the podcast because it gave her the opportunity to let her voice be heard and understood. Gracie advises: "Always find time for yourself, and put yourself, including your mental and physical health, first."