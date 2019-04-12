You did it again! Northampton Chron readers help Easter egg appeal reach 5,000 children

Every single child in care across Northamptonshire will receive an Easter egg this year thanks to the amazing set of donations by you, our readers.

More than 5,000 of the chocolate gifts have now been received by Jeanette Walsh's egg appeal team, with support from the Chronicle and Echo.

Coupled with donations from businesses around the town,our appeal this year has reached 5,000 eggs.

Some 500 of our readers dropped off eggs at The Good Loaf in the Mounts and at All Saints Church.

And around 4,500 have been received in bilk donations from businesses around the county such as Nationwide, Shoesmiths Solicitors, Nando's and Bridgewater Primary School.

"You have not let me down," said Jeanette, 60, a former social worker who coordinates the biggest yearly Christmas and Easter appeals in the county.

"The children and the families of the young people in Northamptonshire will be able to enjoy a little chocolate this Easter, I'm really grateful."

Today, the eggs were handed to Northamptonshire County Council's social worker teams to be distributed to struggling families and those children in care who otherwise would not receive any form of gift this time of year.

"These will go to children from disadvantaged families, to our leaving care team, children's homes and those children that are looked after by the county council from Northampton, Daventry, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and everywhere in between."

But this year's apeal would not have been possible without your support.

Chron content editor Paul Lynch said: "Our readers never let us down when it comes to an appeal of this sort - and this has been no exception.

"They may not seem much on their own, but each one of your donated chocolate eggs will bring a child some much-needed joy over Easter weekend.

"We can't thank you enough."

And a big thank you has to go to the staff of the Good Loaf in the Mounts, who have been diligently looking after - and neatly arranging - the chocolate gifts you have taken time to bring in.

A big pat on the back to you all!