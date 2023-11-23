Over the past six weeks, youngsters from 1st Hardingstone Scout Group have been supporting the work of Baby Basics Northampton, a volunteer-led project aimed at supporting new mothers and families who struggle to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a newborn baby.

The boys who are just 5 and 6 years of age have been living by their Scout Promise to be kind and helpful and to love the world, by advertising and collecting donations in their community They have been overwhelmed by all of the donations received. “There was a mountain of them” said the boys.

Baby Basics Northampton receives many referrals from midwives, health visitors and other professional groups and has 60 vulnerable mothers and families to support in the lead up to Christmas alone. Each of these families will receive a ‘Moses Basket’ full of essential baby equipment, clothing and toiletries for both Mum and baby.

Sabrina from Baby Basics Northampton says: “It is donations like these that enable us to continue our work with vulnerable families some of whom are teenage mums, people seeking asylum or those fleeing domestic abuse and human trafficking. It is heartwarming to see such young people getting stuck in.”

Louise, Squirrels and Beaver Leader at 1st Hardingstone Scout Group said: “We are so proud of the boys for taking the initiative with this project. To see them living by their Scout Promise and making such a difference is what Scouting is all about. They are proof that you are never too young to make a difference”.

For further information on how you can support Baby Basics Northampton with their ongoing work by way of donations or volunteering, please visit their Facebook/Twitter accounts or email babybasics.gpc@gmail.com.