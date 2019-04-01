Wreckage of Audi A3 left behind in Northampton neighbourhood after suspected arson attack

A car was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in a Northampton neighbourhood last night.

Residents in Hawksmoor Way, Rye Hill, awoke last night (March 31) to find an abandoned Audi A3 in blazes on a nearby roundabout.

A fire crew arrived at 12:15am to battle the flames, which had engulfed the car and damaged a nearby lamp post.

Residents told the Chronicle and Echo: "I looked out the window when I heard the tires popping.

"The flames were so high they reached the lamp post.

"I could hear someone shouting nearby, who I guess was whoever started the fire.

"I was just concerned there was someone still inside."

The wreckage of the burnt-out Audi A3 is still sat on the small roundabout this morning (April 1).

Northamptonshire Police now believe the car was set on fire in a deliberate arson attack and was ignited using an accelerant such as aerosol or lighter fluid.

Video courtesy of Scott Chegg of Montague Crescent.

