Would-be burglar flees after triggering alarm during break-in at Northampton pub

A would-be burglar fled after triggering alarms during an attempted break-in at a Northampton pub.

Detectives believe a man attempted to gain access to the pub in Wellingborough Road by opening an insecure window in the early hours of Tuesday (June 15).

But he ran off after alarms sounded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issued this image of a man they want to identify after an attempted break-in at a Wellingborough Road pub

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the incident, between 1am and 2pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as it his believed he may be able to assist with the investigation.