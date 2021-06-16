Would-be burglar flees after triggering alarm during break-in at Northampton pub
Police hunt man seen on CCTV following attempted burglary early on Tuesday morning
A would-be burglar fled after triggering alarms during an attempted break-in at a Northampton pub.
Detectives believe a man attempted to gain access to the pub in Wellingborough Road by opening an insecure window in the early hours of Tuesday (June 15).
But he ran off after alarms sounded.
Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about the incident, between 1am and 2pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as it his believed he may be able to assist with the investigation.
"Alternatively, anyone who may have seen somebody acting suspiciously in the Wellingborough Road area early on Tuesday morning, please call 101 using reference number 21000331159 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."