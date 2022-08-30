World War Two bomber spotted ‘flying under the radar’ over Northampton

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The bomber was seen circling just above tree level over the Racecourse , displaying the initial incredible ability the World War II aircraft had nearly 80 years ago.

Only two of the iconic Avro Lancaster Bombers remain worldwide. A rare glimpse of the aircraft was captured flying above the Racecourse. The hollows of the ground proposed full advantage to daringly fly at tree level. After circling several times, the Battle of Britain bomber withdrew beyond the clouds.