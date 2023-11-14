Wootton Park School named Overall School of the Year 2023!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The evening, hosted by Eamonn Holmes and supported by local businesses, recognised fantastic schools, departments and individuals within the education sector.

Principal Dan Rosser said

“Thank you to all involved at the NEA Awards for organising a wonderful evening of celebration. I am thrilled that Wootton Park School has won so many awards. Learners make outstanding progress and all staff work together to provide the very best learning environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wootton Park School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Business Manager, Fran Hedges, joined us before we opened in 2016 and has worked tirelessly to support Wootton Park School to grow each year. Her dedication and commitment to Wootton Park is incredible and I am delighted that she has been recognised at these awards.

Winning Secondary School of the Year has been wonderful, especially as we were named Primary School of the Year at the NEA awards last year! To be recognised for both primary and secondary is really special as an all through school.