Wootton Park School named Overall School of the Year 2023!
The evening, hosted by Eamonn Holmes and supported by local businesses, recognised fantastic schools, departments and individuals within the education sector.
Principal Dan Rosser said
“Thank you to all involved at the NEA Awards for organising a wonderful evening of celebration. I am thrilled that Wootton Park School has won so many awards. Learners make outstanding progress and all staff work together to provide the very best learning environment.
Our Business Manager, Fran Hedges, joined us before we opened in 2016 and has worked tirelessly to support Wootton Park School to grow each year. Her dedication and commitment to Wootton Park is incredible and I am delighted that she has been recognised at these awards.
Winning Secondary School of the Year has been wonderful, especially as we were named Primary School of the Year at the NEA awards last year! To be recognised for both primary and secondary is really special as an all through school.
Finally, to be named Overall School of the Year 2023 is particularly pleasing and is a real testament to the hard work of all staff and learners. I would also like to thank parents for their ongoing support of the school. We have a wonderful whole school community”