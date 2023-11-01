News you can trust since 1931
‘Wonka’-themed entertainment take centre stage at Family Fun Day

Shoppers can enjoy a free day of family-friendly fun when Willy Wonka comes to town.
By Daniel OwensContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT- 2 min read
The event, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), will take place in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, 18th November.

It will see character appearances from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory favourites Willy Wonka and the Oompah-Loompahs, plus stilt-walkers, hula-hoopers and face-painters. There will also be opportunities to pose for selfie-style photos with Wonka-themed props.

The event will serve as a launchpad for a series of Christmas promotions in Northampton, bringing families into the town centre to kickstart the celebrations.

Willy Wonka and the Oompah-Loompahs are heading to Northampton for a family fun dayWilly Wonka and the Oompah-Loompahs are heading to Northampton for a family fun day
Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “Christmas is a time to bring the family together and have fun. The story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory resonates with so many and we are delighted to be able to bring a series of Wonka-themed entertainment to the town centre to launch our festive activities.

“We will have a packed programme of guest performers throughout the day. The main focus will be on Grosvenor Shopping Northampton and Abington Street but we’re working with businesses across the town centre to have a series of themed activities running throughout the main shopping streets across the day.”

The Family Fun Day will see the launch of the BID’s Golden Ticket competition, with families urged to enter and ‘Win your Christmas’.

Four lucky winners will each win £500 of vouchers as part of the £2,000 prize fund, simply by hand-posting an entry ticket into one of 10 special post boxes found in shops and businesses in the town centre from Saturday, 18 November onwards.

Tickets are available from retailers around the town and can also be downloaded from the BID’s website.

For more information visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk

