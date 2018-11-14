Woman wanted over theft of drawers from Northampton flat block

A chest of drawers was stolen as its owner moved into their new home in Northampton.

And police have released a CCTV image of a woman in connection with the theft, which took place in Bloomsbury House, Guildhall Road.

A police spokeswoman said the theft happened while furniture was left unattended - and had an unusual follow-up.

She said; "While moving into a new flat the victim left a chest of drawers in the lobby area of the flats. When she returned to collect them, they had been stolen.

"A note that the victim placed in the lobby area asking for the return of the drawers was removed by an unknown person."

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, September 7.

Officers are keen to locate the woman pictured who could assist the investigation. She, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11