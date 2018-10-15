Woman touched inappropriately in Northamptonshire on way home from night out

A woman was groped by a stranger who approached her after a night out in Northamptonshire .

The victim was walking home along High Street, Daventry sometime between 3.40am and 4am on Sunday, October 7 when she was approached by a man.

He began walking alongside her and talking to her, before inappropriately touching her when they were near the Headlands Estate.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around that time or may have been approached by a man in similar circumstances in that area of Daventry to call on 101, quoting incident number: 18000485768.

.As a result of the crime, officers are reminding people of the following safety advice:

• If you’re having a night out, plan how you’re going to get home and arrange a lift or book a taxi in your name

• Stick with your friends and choose a meeting point where you’ll wait for each other if you get separated

• If talking to a stranger, stay in a public place, if you feel uncomfortable, leave and go somewhere others will see you

• Always keep the number of a reliable taxi firm with you. Avoid minicabs or private-hire cars that tout for business and are unlicensed

• When the taxi arrives, check it’s the one you booked. If in doubt, don’t get in

• Never accept a lift from a stranger

• Be aware of what you are drinking – if someone offers to buy you a drink, go with them to the bar and watch the drink being poured

