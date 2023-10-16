Woman taken to hospital after collision in Northamptonshire where driver left the scene
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire where the driver left the scene.
The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday (October 14) at the Barleymow roundabout near Brackley.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a single-vehicle collision involving a red Honda Jazz took place on the Barleymow roundabout.
“One woman was taken to hospital but her injuries, whilst serious, are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“The driver exited the vehicle before police arrived and enquiries are ongoing in order to locate him.”
The incident caused traffic disruption in the area including on the A43 and other surrounding roads.