Woman taken to hospital after collision in Northamptonshire where driver left the scene

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire where the driver left the scene.

The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday (October 14) at the Barleymow roundabout near Brackley.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a single-vehicle collision involving a red Honda Jazz took place on the Barleymow roundabout.

“One woman was taken to hospital but her injuries, whilst serious, are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The driver exited the vehicle before police arrived and enquiries are ongoing in order to locate him.”