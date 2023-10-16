News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Woman taken to hospital after collision in Northamptonshire where driver left the scene

Police are working to locate the driver
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire where the driver left the scene.

The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday (October 14) at the Barleymow roundabout near Brackley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a single-vehicle collision involving a red Honda Jazz took place on the Barleymow roundabout.

The incident happened at the Barleymov roundabout near Brackley.The incident happened at the Barleymov roundabout near Brackley.
The incident happened at the Barleymov roundabout near Brackley.
Most Popular

“One woman was taken to hospital but her injuries, whilst serious, are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The driver exited the vehicle before police arrived and enquiries are ongoing in order to locate him.”

The incident caused traffic disruption in the area including on the A43 and other surrounding roads.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire PoliceBrackleyA43