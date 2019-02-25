Woman sustains serious injuries following incident in Northampton car park

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a suspected assault in St John’s multi-storey car park.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 24, between 1.30am and 5.30am, and enquires are taking place to establish the full circumstances around what happened.

Northamptonshire Police taped off Swan Street yesterday morning (Sunday). Credit: @Matt_O___

Northamptonshire Police has this morning confirmed that a woman sustained serious injuries that may have been caused by an assault.

Any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.