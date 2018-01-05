Woman suffers broken jaw in Corby attack

A woman suffered a broken jaw after being punched by a man in Corby.

The incident happened outside The Qube Bar in George Street between 12.20am and 12.35am on January 1.

The man hit one woman and then punched another woman in the face, causing her to fall.

She suffered a broken jaw.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed a group of men then chased the offender away from the area.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.