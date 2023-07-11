Woman lorry driver seriously injured in collision on A14 near Thrapston

A female lorry driver has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving three trucks on the A14 near Thrapston.

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway at 12.45am between Junctions 13 and 14.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Mercedes HGV– a woman in her 40s – was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A14. File picture/National World

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a woman was seriously injured in a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

“At about 12.45am today (Tuesday, July 11), a collision occurred between three goods vehicles – a navy Mercedes Actros, a white Daf Truck box van and a white Scania heavy tractor artic - between Junctions 13 and 14.

