News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Woman lorry driver seriously injured in collision on A14 near Thrapston

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

A female lorry driver has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving three trucks on the A14 near Thrapston.

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway at 12.45am between Junctions 13 and 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Mercedes HGV– a woman in her 40s – was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A14. File picture/National WorldA woman has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A14. File picture/National World
A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A14. File picture/National World
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a woman was seriously injured in a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

“At about 12.45am today (Tuesday, July 11), a collision occurred between three goods vehicles – a navy Mercedes Actros, a white Daf Truck box van and a white Scania heavy tractor artic - between Junctions 13 and 14.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Mercedes HGV– a woman in her 40s – was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000426231.

Related topics:A14Northamptonshire PoliceMercedesHGV