Woman lorry driver seriously injured in collision on A14 near Thrapston
A female lorry driver has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving three trucks on the A14 near Thrapston.
The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway at 12.45am between Junctions 13 and 14.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Mercedes HGV– a woman in her 40s – was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a woman was seriously injured in a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.
“At about 12.45am today (Tuesday, July 11), a collision occurred between three goods vehicles – a navy Mercedes Actros, a white Daf Truck box van and a white Scania heavy tractor artic - between Junctions 13 and 14.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000426231.