Woman knocked to the floor during robbery in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Oakley Road, Corby.

The victim was walking from the Esso service station along Oakley Road, towards the underpass, when a man approached her and grabbed her handbag.

He knocked the woman to the floor and stole her handbag, making off behind KFC and heading along Oakley Road.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Saturday, March 24, near the junction with Burghley Drive.

The offender is described as white, aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 4in, with a medium build, gaunt face and high cheek bones.

He wore a dark hooded jumper and black jeans.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the robbery, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.