News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Woman in her 40s taken to hospital after police called to welfare concern on M1 in Northampton

Police say she has suffered life-threatening injuries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
The woman was taken to hospital.The woman was taken to hospital.
The woman was taken to hospital.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital after police were responded to a concern for welfare call on the M1 in Northampton.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Wednesday (September 13) between junction 15 and junction 15a. The carriageway was closed in both directions, while police responded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that officers were responded to a concern for welfare report. Today (Thursday September 15), a police spokeswoman has confirmed a woman in her 40s was taken to University Hospital Coventry having suffered life-threatening injuries.

Information about the incident can be shared with the force, quoting incident number: 23000570750.

The carriageway was closed for around an hour and twenty minutes.

Call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] if you need help.

Related topics:Northampton PoliceNorthampton