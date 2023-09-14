Woman in her 40s taken to hospital after police called to welfare concern on M1 in Northampton
A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital after police were responded to a concern for welfare call on the M1 in Northampton.
The incident happened just before 5pm on Wednesday (September 13) between junction 15 and junction 15a. The carriageway was closed in both directions, while police responded.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that officers were responded to a concern for welfare report. Today (Thursday September 15), a police spokeswoman has confirmed a woman in her 40s was taken to University Hospital Coventry having suffered life-threatening injuries.
Information about the incident can be shared with the force, quoting incident number: 23000570750.
The carriageway was closed for around an hour and twenty minutes.
Call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] if you need help.