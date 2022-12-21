Woman in her 30s hospitalised after collision with red Peugeot 208 on busy road in Northampton

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised last night after being in collision with a car on a busy road in Northampton.

The incident happened in London Road, Far Cotton at about 6pm on Tuesday (December 20), say police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision was between a pedestrian and a red Peugeot 208. The woman, in her 30s, was taken to Northampton General Hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.”