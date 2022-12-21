News you can trust since 1931
Woman in her 30s hospitalised after collision with red Peugeot 208 on busy road in Northampton

Emergency services were called to the scene

By Logan MacLeod
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 3:46pm

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised last night after being in collision with a car on a busy road in Northampton.

The incident happened in London Road, Far Cotton at about 6pm on Tuesday (December 20), say police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision was between a pedestrian and a red Peugeot 208. The woman, in her 30s, was taken to Northampton General Hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.”

The incident happened in London Road