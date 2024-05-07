Woman in her 20s taken to hospital following serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital, and a man suffered minor injuries, following a serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened on Friday (May 3) at around 4.25pm on the main road in Foster's Booth at the junction of the A5 and Banbury Lane.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the BMW – a woman in her 20s – sustaining serious injuries. She was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
“The driver of the car transporter – a man in his 50s – sustained minor injuries.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000259395.
The road was closed in both directions between the A43 and A45 until around 9pm.
