Woman hospitalised following collision between lorry and car in Northampton
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:58 pm
A woman has been hospitalised following a collision between a lorry and a car in Northampton.
The collision, involving a HGV and a green Vauxhall Meriva, took place last night (February 8) at around 7.30pm on the A45 westbound near to the Brackmills slip road.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A woman in her forties was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing."