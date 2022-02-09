Woman hospitalised following collision between lorry and car in Northampton

A woman has been hospitalised following a collision between a lorry and a car in Northampton.

The collision, involving a HGV and a green Vauxhall Meriva, took place last night (February 8) at around 7.30pm on the A45 westbound near to the Brackmills slip road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A woman in her forties was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing."