Woman found in River Nene in village near Northampton identified as investigation continues
The woman who was found in the River Nene in a village near Northampton has been identified.
A large police presence was seen in the Willow View and Mill Lane areas of Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday (February 11).
Following the discovery of the woman’s body, and a forensic post-mortem took place on Monday (February 12) and an appeal to identify the woman was released on Tuesday (February 13).
Today (February 14), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that the woman has been identified and detectives are making contact with next of kin ahead of formal identification procedures taking place.
Detectives say they do not believe the woman’s death is suspicious but add that they “continue to piece together a timeline of events”.
Anyone who believes they may have information to assist with this is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000085702.