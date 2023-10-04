Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has died at a house in Wellingborough following a fire on Monday (October 2).

Emergency services were called to the address in Buttermere on Monday morning at about 9.25am to reports that a first floor flat was on fire, as reported by this newspaper yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “Fire crews were on the scene within minutes and swiftly put out the blaze however a woman in her 60s was sadly found dead at the scene.

"Enquiries to identify and inform her next of kin are ongoing.

"The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious however investigations are ongoing to ascertain exactly how the fire started.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.