Woman dies after railway incident near Kettering, police confirm

EMR

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train near Kettering this afternoon (Monday), police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the line between Kettering and Desborough just before 2.20pm after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesman said paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their next of kin has been informed and the death will be reported to the coroner.

The police spokesman said: "This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains were originally unable to run through the area between Kettering and Leicester with a replacement bus service in place.

Just before 4pm East Midlands Railway confirmed trains were able to run through the area again but that there would be delays of up to 60 minutes.

The rail firm expects the advertised timetable to resume by 6pm.