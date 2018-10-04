Woman arrested over scam in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a string of fraud offences which targeted the elderly in the north of the county.

Between Wednesday, August 1, and Saturday, September 22, a woman who had been providing chiropodist services to elderly people in Kettering, Wellingborough, Market Harborough and Corby is alleged to have been stealing money from them, either under the pretence of borrowing it or by taking it from their homes without their knowledge.

The woman has been arrested and released on police bail.

Police officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to come forward and report it to police.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.