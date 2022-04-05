A woman and two children somehow escaped injury after a Ford C-Max was wrecked in collision with a tanker on the A43 between Northampton and Towcester on Sunday (April 3).

Crash investigators returning from another call out came across the smash heading south near Blisworth between 5pm and 6pm.

Photos published on social media later showed the front of the C-Max had been virtually obliterated by the impact.

All three occupants of this Ford C-Max thankfully escaped unhurt following a smash involving a tanker on the A43. Photo: @NorthantsSCIU

Officers managed to drive both vehicles to a nearby layby but a rolling road block was deployed while considerable debris was swept off the carriageway.