Woman and two kids escape injury after Ford C-Max wrecked in collision with tanker on Northamptonshire A43
All three occupants unhurt after Ford C-Max front end obliterated by impact
A woman and two children somehow escaped injury after a Ford C-Max was wrecked in collision with a tanker on the A43 between Northampton and Towcester on Sunday (April 3).
Crash investigators returning from another call out came across the smash heading south near Blisworth between 5pm and 6pm.
Photos published on social media later showed the front of the C-Max had been virtually obliterated by the impact.
Officers managed to drive both vehicles to a nearby layby but a rolling road block was deployed while considerable debris was swept off the carriageway.
A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The woman driver and her two child passengers were both uninjured — although they were obviously shocked and upset. The truck driver was also uninjured.”