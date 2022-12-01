News you can trust since 1931
Woman, 42, bailed after arson arrest following blaze in Northampton ground-floor flat

Investigations continuing into cause of Monday’s fire

By Kevin Nicholls
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 9:10am

Police have released a 42-year-old woman arrested following a fire in Northampton on Monday (November 28) on bail.

Four crews of firefighters using breathing apparatus spent three hours tackling a blaze in a ground-floor flat in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman told this newspaper on Wednesday (November 30): “A woman arrested suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Firefighters confirmed all occupants of the flat were safely evacuated.

Four fire crews tackled a blaze at a ground-floor flat in Balfour Road, Northampton, on Monday
