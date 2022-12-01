Woman, 42, bailed after arson arrest following blaze in Northampton ground-floor flat

Police have released a 42-year-old woman arrested following a fire in Northampton on Monday (November 28) on bail.

Four crews of firefighters using breathing apparatus spent three hours tackling a blaze in a ground-floor flat in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman told this newspaper on Wednesday (November 30): “A woman arrested suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”