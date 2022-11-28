Woman, 42, arrested as police close Northampton road after large fire breaks out in flat

One woman, 42, has already been arrested and investigations are underway after emergency services were called to a flat fire in Kingsthorpe this morning (November 28).

Four fire crews arrived at the scene in Balfour Road just before 11.30am where they found the kitchen within the ground floor flat was ‘well alight’.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said crews then requested the attendance of Northamptonshire Police to enforce a road closure.

The spokesman added: “Four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the flames.

“Thankfully all people were accounted for, and crews ventilated the flats after the fire was out. Once they were determined to be safe, crews left shortly before 2.30pm.”

Fire investigators remain at the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.