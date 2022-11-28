News you can trust since 1931
Woman, 42, arrested as police close Northampton road after large fire breaks out in flat

Four fire crews tackled the blaze in Balfour Road

By Katie Wheatley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:19pm

One woman, 42, has already been arrested and investigations are underway after emergency services were called to a flat fire in Kingsthorpe this morning (November 28).

Four fire crews arrived at the scene in Balfour Road just before 11.30am where they found the kitchen within the ground floor flat was ‘well alight’.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said crews then requested the attendance of Northamptonshire Police to enforce a road closure.

Investigations are underway following the incident in Balfour Road, Northampton.

The spokesman added: “Four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the flames.

“Thankfully all people were accounted for, and crews ventilated the flats after the fire was out. Once they were determined to be safe, crews left shortly before 2.30pm.”

Fire investigators remain at the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Woman, 42, arrested as police close Northampton road after large fire breaks out in flat.”