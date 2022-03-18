Woman, 20, dies after lorry and car involved in head-on crash on Northamptonshire A45
Crash investigators appeal for witnesses following collision at 1.15am
Police have confirmed a 20-year-old woman sadly died in a head-on crash which closed the A45 for more than nine hours on Friday (March 18).
The victim was driving a BMW 1 Series on the single-carriageway stretch between Stanwick and Raunds when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white truck at approximately 1.15am.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the woman died at the scene.
Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 27 of 18/03/22.
The road was blocked until around 11am with diversions in place between the Chowns Mill roundabout and the A14 at Thrapston.