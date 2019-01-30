Wollaston crash victim was 81-year-old man

The victim of a fatal crash near Wollaston was an 81-year-old man, police have confirmed.

Three air ambulances were called to Hardwater Road between Wollaston and Great Doddington at about 12.50pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a crash between a black Nissan Navara and a black Mazda 323.

Emergency services at Hardwater Road. Picture by Chris Donohoe. NNL-190130-110526005

The driver of the Mazda, an 81-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old man, and two passengers were taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to two people who are believed to have stopped to help but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle shortly before the collision or who has dashcam footage.”

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 244 of 29/01/19.