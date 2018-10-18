Winning Health Lottery ticket was bought in Daventry... but the £38,000 prize is still unclaimed

Health Lottery organisers have urged players in Northamptonshire to check their tickets as there are only nine days left to claim the prize.

One lucky shopper at Tesco in Daventry is unaware that they have bought the winning Health Lottery ticket and have won £38,000.

The ticket was bought just after 1pm on April 23 this year: the winning numbers are 2, 13, 18, 28 and 42.

So far no one has come forward, but time is ticking for the as-yet-unknown winner as the ticket must be claimed by October 28 or it will become invalid.

Martin Ellice from The Health Lottery said: “We are encouraging everyone who bought a Health Lottery ticket in the area of Northamptonshire to check their pockets for the winning ticket.

"There are only nine days left to claim!"

"So we urge everyone to check your tickets today."

If you think you could be the winner visit https://www.healthlottery.co.uk/results/ or call the Health Lottery Helpline on 0844 375 55 55.