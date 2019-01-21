Win up to £150 in holiday vouchers in Northampton shopping centre's new competition

A Northampton shopping centre promotion will give Weston Favell customers the chance to win up to £150 to spend in centre.

The promotion will run between 1 and 28 February, during this time shoppers are invited to pick up a scratch card for their chance to win one of the great prizes up for grabs.

Weston Favell’s centre manager, Kevin Legg, said: “We created the 'Shop To Win' promotion as a way to say thank you to our customers.

"It’s given us the opportunity to make our shoppers days that little nicer with treats and rewards given out several times every day”.

Everyone shopping in Weston Favell in February that spends £50 or more will have the chance to win one of the great prizes.

Shoppers simply need to take their receipts to the customer service desk, located on the upper level, to claim their scratch card.

The £50 can be spent in as many transactions in as many shops as you like but they must be exchanged for the scratch card on the same day that the money was spent.

Prizes up for grabs include £5 in Greggs vouchers, £100 in Tesco vouchers and £150 in Thomas Cook vouchers.

The customer service desk is open between Monday - Saturday 10am - 4pm.