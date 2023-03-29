Why the air ambulance was called to Northampton on Tuesday afternoon
It landed just after midday
The air ambulance was called to Duston, Northampton on Tuesday (March 28) in response to a medical emergency of a nearby patient.
A spokeswoman for the service said: “Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew were tasked to a medical incident at 12.21pm and were on scene at 12.40pm.
“The crew assessed a patient in cardiac arrest, a return of spontaneous circulation was achieved, and the patient was then conveyed to hospital via land ambulance with our crew.”