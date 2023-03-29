News you can trust since 1931
Why the air ambulance was called to Northampton on Tuesday afternoon

It landed just after midday

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 08:25 BST

The air ambulance was called to Duston, Northampton on Tuesday (March 28) in response to a medical emergency of a nearby patient.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew were tasked to a medical incident at 12.21pm and were on scene at 12.40pm.

“The crew assessed a patient in cardiac arrest, a return of spontaneous circulation was achieved, and the patient was then conveyed to hospital via land ambulance with our crew.”

The air ambulance was called to an incident in Northampton.
