The air ambulance was called to Duston, Northampton on Tuesday (March 28) in response to a medical emergency of a nearby patient.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew were tasked to a medical incident at 12.21pm and were on scene at 12.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crew assessed a patient in cardiac arrest, a return of spontaneous circulation was achieved, and the patient was then conveyed to hospital via land ambulance with our crew.”