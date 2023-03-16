Why the air ambulance landed in Northampton on Wednesday
Flying medics were called to an incident
The air ambulance landed in Northampton on Wednesday (March 15).
Residents reported seeing the helicopter above Grange Park from 4pm.
Flying medics were called to a trauma-related incident and landed on a nearby football pitch.
A spokeswoman for the air ambulance said: “Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a trauma-related incident at 3.54pm and were on scene at 4.11pm.
"The critical care crew assessed and treated the patient, who then left with EMAS for further care,” the spokeswoman added.