Why the air ambulance landed in Northampton on Wednesday

Flying medics were called to an incident

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:03 GMT

The air ambulance landed in Northampton on Wednesday (March 15).

Residents reported seeing the helicopter above Grange Park from 4pm.

Flying medics were called to a trauma-related incident and landed on a nearby football pitch.

The air ambulance was called to Northampton on Wednesday (March 15).
A spokeswoman for the air ambulance said: “Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a trauma-related incident at 3.54pm and were on scene at 4.11pm.

"The critical care crew assessed and treated the patient, who then left with EMAS for further care,” the spokeswoman added.

