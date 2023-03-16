The air ambulance landed in Northampton on Wednesday (March 15).

Residents reported seeing the helicopter above Grange Park from 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying medics were called to a trauma-related incident and landed on a nearby football pitch.

The air ambulance was called to Northampton on Wednesday (March 15).

A spokeswoman for the air ambulance said: “Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a trauma-related incident at 3.54pm and were on scene at 4.11pm.