Firefighters were called to a bin fire at a busy McDonalds in Northampton this afternoon (July 11).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a fire in a commercial bin at McDonalds in Walter Tull Way, Sixfields at around 1.30pm.

A fire spokesman said: "A crew from Moulton attended the scene and quickly extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet. The cause of the fire was accidental, and crews left the scene by 1.43pm."