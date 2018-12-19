Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

SEPTEMBER 19:

Colin Cowley-Hurlock, aged 52, of Lister Drive, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £1,000, surcharge £120, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Michelle Elliott, aged 35, Turners Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £180, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Ruman Fayaz, aged 26, of Middleton Road, Daventry, driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Lauren Hansen, aged 23, of Jerome Court, Northampton, driving at 66mph in a 40mph zone; fined £276, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Mihaly Otvos, aged 43, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Michael Vincent, aged 81, of Northfield Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £195, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Brett White, aged 28, of Rockingham Road, Far Cotton, failed to top at an accident; fined £640, surcharge £64, costs £85, banned from driving for six months. Failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £266. No insurance; fined £400. Driving without due care and attention; fined £226.

SEPTEMBER 20

Daniel Breydon, aged 32, of Hester Street, Northampton failed to stop at an accident; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work; fined £150, surcharge £85, costs £85. Failed to provide a breath test; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months.

Charlie Williams, aged 20, of Coniston Close, Daventry, possession of an offensive weapon; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85. Possession of cannabis; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Anthony Blenkins, aged 50, of Market Place, Long Buckby, stole a laptop; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £150.

Elaine Qureshi, aged 58, Thorburn Road, Northampton, failed to provide a breath test; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for three years.

Liam Boby, aged 20, of Flaxlands Court, Northampton, assault causing ABH; community order made to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, compensation £200, surcharge £85, cost £85.

Marek Kawiak, of St Edmonds Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Chyariu Andri, of Hope Centre, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street, Northampton, fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Andrei Ardelean, aged 22, of Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Dan Brian, of Dryles Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Elvis Cole, aged 48, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, dropped food in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Winston Defreitas, aged 54, of Alasce Close, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Lewis Fenner, of Queens Park Parade, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Louise Handy, of Dorset Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside the train station; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Robert Harrison, of Midfield Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Tammy Hayes, aged 33, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Valentin Incu, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Gold Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Leigh Jones, of Thournfield, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Charles Kelly, aged 27, of Mandeville Place, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in St Giles Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Joe Kimpton, of Queensland Gardens, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Daniel Moore, of Manor Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Amanda Musgrove, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in The Drapery; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Virgil Narita, aged 29, of Clare Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Tiannhmen Palmer, aged 29, of Hoylake Drive, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Constanta Radu, aged 47, of Sharman Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in a public place; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Anna Short, aged 38, of North Holme Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in St Giles Terrace; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Tomasz Telega, aged 35, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Gold Street; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Jade Thomas, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Lee Tomes, aged 32, of Pavilion Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £125.

Davedas Zujevas, aged 27, of no fixed abode, stole a car; jailed for eight weeks, surcharge £115, costs £100.

John Tierney, aged 41, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, entered home with intent to steal; jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, compensation £200, surcharge £115.

Krzyszdof Baczynski, aged 34, of no fixed abode, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £100, surcharge £30.

SEPTEMBER 21

Roman Ghiluta, aged 37, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, assault; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Terry Mayhew, aged 48, of Lodge Road, Little Houghton, assault; jailed for four weeks consecutive; surcharge £115, costs £150.

Dylan McIlroy, aged 20, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court.

SEPTEMBER 22

Shaun Berry, aged 31, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge £30.

Nathan Bettles, aged 29, of no fixed abode, stole perfume worth £174.90; jailed for eight weeks, compensation £174.90. Stole a coat worth £74.99 belonging to Superdry; jailed for eight weeks consecutive, compensation £74.99.

Alexandra Comrie, aged 43, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with the Sexual Offences Act; jailed for six weeks, surcharge £115. Similar offence; jailed for six weeks consecutive. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence for failing to comply with the Sexual Offences Act; suspended sentence of six weeks imposed. Overall length of sentence, 18 weeks.

Aiden Johnson, aged 33, of no fixed abode, stole items of clothing worth £158 belonging to Debenhams; jailed for eight weeks, compensation £158.

SEPTEMBER 24

Frank Devall, aged 67, of Braunston Road, Daventry, failed to notify authorities of changes to Pension Credit; community order made to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £100. Similar offence relating to Housing Benefit; community order made to carry out 140 hours.

Sebastian Frankiewicz, aged 36, of Dee Walk, Daventry, stole items worth £450 belonging to Boots; community order made, compensation £200, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Jamie Hardwick, aged 40, of Northampton Lane South, Northampton, accessed the internet in breach of a court order; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Askor Ali, aged 25, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, stole a car, driving while disqualified, no insurance, dangerous driving; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Jack Bryan, aged 21, c/o Severn Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Raivis Jekabsons, aged 34, of Turner Street, Northampton, stole confectionary worth £26 belonging to Sainsbury’s; community order made, compensation £26. Failed to surrender to custody; community order made. Stole 10 jars of coffee and a chocolate bar from Tesco; community order made.

Patrick O’Sullivan, aged 32, of Appelby Walk, Lakeview, Northampton, possession of a knife in a public place without good reason; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Sarah Dimmer, aged 36, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £150, compensation £40, surcharge £30, costs £150. Assaulted another police officer; fined £150, compensation £50.

Steven Osbourne, aged 39, of St Peters Way, Weedon, drug-driving; community order made to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 24 months. Possession of cocaine; community order made to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Tayal, aged 60, of Millers Way, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £100, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Zsigmond Papp, aged 21, of Baulmsholme Close, Northampton, owner of a dog dangerously out of control; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, compensation £500, surcharge £85, costs £620.

Connor Rhoder-King, aged 19, of Marchwood Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; found guilty, committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.