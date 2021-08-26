What's on in Northamptonshire in September 2021?

The end of August is now upon us and we can now start to get excited for Autumn events taking place across Northamptonshire next month.

September will see a variety of festivals taking place including various food and drinks festivals celebrating local produce, the annual Northampton Music Festival and the huge Film & Food Fest taking place at The Racecourse.

Alternatively, if you fancy doing your bit for charity, you could help to raise money for hospices by cycling a 50 mile route in Northampton or don your UV paint and fancy dress to boogie around Boughton House for the annual Cransley Starlight Walk.

Take a look at what's on in September in Northamptonshire so you can plan ahead with fun for all the family:

1. Northants Acre Community Festival Sunday, September 5 at The Barns at Hunsbury Hill, Northampton. There will be a cooking tent, the chance to meet alpacas, food and drink stalls, live performances and children's activities. Tickets are free.

2. Northampton Music Festival Sunday, September 5 at Market Square in Northampton town centre. There will be six stages with 60 local artists playing live music from different genres from Rock to Opera. Entry is free.

3. Northampton County Beer Festival Thursday, September 9 to Saturday, September 11 at Becket's Park, Northampton. There will be festival food, live music and lots of - yes, you guessed it - beer!

4. Northampton Flower and Produce Show Saturday, September 11 from midday to 4pm at The Doddridge Centre on St James Road, Northampton. This is an opportunity for local Northamptonshire growers, gardeners, allotmenteers and smallholders to show off the best of their home-grown produce and to encourage and inspire the rest of us to get growing.