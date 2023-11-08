What Milly Does Best – celebrating a run of award success; now she needs YOUR help!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What’s more is that she has also gained recognition as a ‘Grow, Cook, Eat Ambassador’ and received an Associateship from the Council for Awards of the Royal Agricultural Societies with her work connecting consumers with UK farming and food production.

The CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Broken down into three area which include: tasty recipe ideas using seasonal produce that the whole family can enjoy, easy to follow recipes with a focus on simple ingredients that an average family can access; shining a spotlight on UK farmers and food producers, highlighting their backstory, what they produce, where you can purchase and what you can do with the ingredients.

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC founder Milly Fyfe

Content is shared on a food blog, (www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com ) on social media (facebook and Instagram) and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets (available on all major streaming platforms)

The long-term impact of the social enterprise is that children will grow up eating a variety of home cooked meals and less of a reliance on highly processed meals. Informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge will have been enhanced and this will instil long term benefits to the next generation of young adults.

Milly is now asking for your help.

As a not for profit, the CIC has been successful in securing grant funding to help with specific projects in the community. However this has taken an enormous amount of time to secure and deliver, taking focus away from creating engaging content and interviews, and has been difficult to find the support for core funding, operating costs as well as time to build relationship for corporate sponsorship and stakeholder engagement.

So here are 4 ways in which you can get involved and help:

1 Follow No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents on Facebook or Instagram where you’ll be able to access video tutorials on how to make tasty meals from scratch using seasonal ingredients, watch the new ‘hero video’ which explains more about the CIC or find out more about food grown and produced in the UK.

2 Pledge a donation on the Crowd Funding page by visiting: https://gogetfunding.com/seedcorn-fund-to-assist-no-fuss-meals-for-busy-parents-cic/

3 Contact No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents about sponsorship opportunities which could include advertising on The Countryside Kitchen meets podcast, featuring on a blog or video for example

4 Collaborate with paid partnership opportunities on social media

Founder Milly Fyfe ® ARAgS commented ‘If you are a business or organisation that is looking to support a good cause, make a difference, or align with your corporate social responsibility objectives, I’d love to hear from you. You can get in touch with by emailing: [email protected] ‘

‘And anyone reading this article, please do find No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents on social media or watch the hero video that has just been released here: https://vimeo.com/882150057?share=copy ‘

‘Your help at this stage will really help the social enterprise grow and develop, you’ll be part of the journey and you’ll come away with a few new recipe ideas to try at home too!’.