'What Makes You, You?, American artist presents a year-long artistic journey with the Hope Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over the last 12 months, American Artist Sally Sheinman has worked with service-users and staff at the Hope Centre to create a moving exhibition for their 50th birthday titled ‘What Makes You, You?’. This powerful collection of artwork captures the personal stories of 52 individuals, one for each week of the year. Each piece serves as a unique window into the lives and stories of those facing homelessness and hardship.

Framed in Cardboard

The collection of 52 artworks are deeply personal narratives, reflecting the experience of the Hope Centre’s service users, transforming their struggles into a visual display. In a symbolic gesture, Sheinman has chosen to frame each artwork with cardboard symbolising the material often used by those rough sleeping to keep warm. The choice of material contextualises the artwork and illustrates the vulnerability of those facing nights on the street, making the artworks both evocative and thought-provoking.

Exploring Identity Through Art

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Sheinman

Sally explains; “It’s not a conventional art exhibition, I want the collection to challenge visitors to reflect on how life experiences, such as homelessness or financial hardship, shape personal identity. Many of the people that are supported through the Hope Centre have lives shaped by very difficult circumstances, these experiences shape their identity, and this exhibition is a window into this”. Sheinman’s work invites viewers to delve deeper into circumstances that define us, giving us an insight into the complex layers of human identity.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Support Hope, Celebrate Art

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘What Makes You, You?’ is a thought-provoking exploration of identity, especially in a world where this question is increasingly relevant. Kyra Williams, Marketing Manager at the Hope Centre says; “It’s a wonderful project, we’ve had local support from Smurfit Kappa who are providing some of the printing material, a local graphic designer called The Pink Octopus has helped put the exhibition together and Deborah Davey from the Rose Gallery has donated their on-line and gallery space to support the Hope Centre. It’s fantastic that so many people have come together to make this exhibition a reality, and of course help us to raise the funding we so desperately need”. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available giving individuals and businesses and opportunity to support the project. Information on the exhibition and artwork sponsorship can be found on the Hope Centre Website: www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk

The exhibition will be held on November 01st between 6pm and 8pm, at The Rose Gallery based within Bell Showroom on Kingsthorpe Road. The art will be available for purchase online through the Rose Gallery, ahead of the exhibition in October.