'What a load of rubbish': Councillors angry that Northampton town centre is 'awash with fly-tipping and litter'

There were 6,282 fly tips cleared from just the Castle area of Northampton in the last 12 months.

That’s 121 a week! What is going on? It is costing a fortune and still the problem is growing all the time. With the rubbish come the rats. Rats as big as squirrels are seen at regular fly tipping spots. Especially at Temple Bar.

Castle Councillors Enam Haque and Jamal Alwahabi are calling for urgent action.

Cllr Haque says, “We had a successful pilot project using CCTV to catch culprits in Charles Street. Why have we not invested in this project across the Council? Catching culprits and fining them is a big deterrent. We need more CCTV”