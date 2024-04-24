Weston Favell Shopping Centre temporarily evacuated due to 'isolated' incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton shopping centre was temporarily evacuated due to an “isolated” incident.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre underwent a full evacuation at around 9.30am today (Wednesday April 24).

Tenants and staff had to evacuate due to an “isolated” incident in the “back of house areas”. They were allowed back in once the centre was deemed safe.

A spokeswoman for the shopping centre said: “Earlier this morning, the centre underwent a full evacuation, with the building cleared within seven minutes.

"There was an isolated incident in the back of house areas just before 9:30am, which was quickly identified.

"Once the centre was deemed safe, tenants and staff were allowed to re-enter.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to the tenants and customers but would like to thank everyone for their cooperation.”