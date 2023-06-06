News you can trust since 1931
Weston Favell Shopping centre joins the Northants Litter Wombles...and gives £700 donation

On Wednesday 10th May, some of the Weston Favell Shopping centre team joined the Northants Litter Wombles to clean up the surrounding area.
By Zoe ButlerContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

Inspired by the ‘Big Help Out’ campaign as part of The King’s Coronation, a group of centre staff joined forces with the local volunteers in a litter pick around Billing Brook Road and Dragonfly Lake, collecting a total of 23 bags of rubbish.

To support further volunteers, the centre then made a donation of £700 from their Community Fund. This will help pay for litter pickers, hoops for bags, their recognisable Purple Hi-Vis vest and gloves.

Northants Littler Wombles are a community-led group with over 4,000 volunteers donned in purple hi-vis, who work together to engage with local agencies to drive the litter agenda forward and support individuals and groups who wish to litter pick in Northamptonshire. Over 60,000 bags of litter has been removed from the streets of Northamptonshire – and counting!

The Weston Favell Shopping centre team and Northants Litter Wombles ahead of their Litter PickThe Weston Favell Shopping centre team and Northants Litter Wombles ahead of their Litter Pick
Zoë Butler, Marketing Manager said: “Once we got started, we instantly became competitive with who could pick the most out of our group. It was a fun morning spent outside in the fresh air making our local community a cleaner, tidier place. We will definitely be looking to do this more regularly."

Northants Litter Wombles Event Coordinator, Alison McClean, said: “We had a lovely day meeting the Weston Favell team, and we really achieved a lot in a short space of time for The Big Help Out. The funds will make an enormous difference as we can now buy more kit to support volunteer groups across the county, and expand our litter education programme to schools and other community organisations.”

Find your local Litter Wombles group at www.northantslitterwombles.co.uk and join them in the war against Litter!

The Volunteers collected 23 bags of rubbish, a sofa cushion and some astroturf.The Volunteers collected 23 bags of rubbish, a sofa cushion and some astroturf.
