Weston Favell Centre Food Bank prepares for a tough winter

Across the UK, food banks are expecting to provide more than one million emergency food parcels between December 2023 and February 2024 – the most parcels ever provided across this period. This equates to an average of one food parcel every eight seconds (11,500 a day) and 7,000 people seeking support each day.

Between December and February last year, these food banks supported more than 220,000 children with emergency food, and 225,000 people who needed to use a food bank for the first time but it is anticipated these numbers will be even higher this year.

In Northampton the food bank is calling on the local community to donate food or money, if they can, to ensure that they can continue to support everyone who needs their help.

Left to right: Sue Pinington, Jane Barrowclough, Katie Baxter and Jenny Rumbold.

The soaring cost of living has exposed and exacerbated existing issues, and is driving record numbers of working people on the lowest incomes to food banks. Although food banks are doing everything they can to help, they’re already working flat-out.

Weston Favell Food Bank needs your help to make sure that they can be there for people on the lowest incomes this winter. Food banks are buying more food than ever at a time when prices are higher than ever because the sharp increase in people needing help is outstripping food donations.

During 2022, Weston Favell Centre Food Bank provided food parcels for 15,095 people; so far in 2023 to the end of October, they have provided food parcels for 13,804 people. Staff and volunteers have also provided countless hours of compassion, guidance, and expert support to people who had nowhere else to turn.

Denise Kennedy, Manager of Weston Favell Centre Food Bank, says, “We have a fantastic team of staff and volunteers, and work with some great partner organisations to offer wraparound support to people in need. They include Community Law Service, FAAWN Welfare Service, National Careers Service, Northampton Partnership Homes and Social Prescribing teams. We also have a support worker to help our guests. Our Ukrainian Peer Support Hub runs every Friday and attracts a good number of people, and we have the excellent West Northants Council Resettlement Team providing expert advice and also help with interpreting. We also offer art and well-being sessions which run on Wednesdays (when possible). We do so much more than giving out food parcels to support people in our community. We would be really grateful, if you are able, if you could support our food bank. We will be running a winter collection in the Tesco Stores in Weston Favell and Hunsbury, so please look out for us; Tesco add 20% in money, proportionate to the food donated in our collection bins there, and we really appreciate that. If you would like to donate money, whether as a one-off or regularly, please go to:

Thank you so much.”