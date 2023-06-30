West Northamptonshire to remember Srebrenica Genocide with ceremony of remembrance

A ceremony of remembrance to honour the victims of the Srebrenica genocide on its 28th anniversary will take place on Tuesday, 11 July, at 10.45am in the Guildhall courtyard on St Giles’ Square in Northampton.

People are invited to join the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Morcea Walker MBE, along with representatives from Northamptonshire Inter Faith Forum, Northamptonshire Police and others, to hear speeches and observe a one-minute silence at 11am, in honour of the 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys who were massacred in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in July 1995.

The service will be followed by refreshments served in the Court Room.

The Srebrenica flag will also be raised at each of West Northamptonshire Council’s main offices in Northampton and Towcester and candles of remembrance lit to mark the occasion.

Councillor John Shephard, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are proud to be raising the Remember Srebrenica flag on behalf of people of West Northamptonshire.

“This is an important day of international commemoration, so it is right that we come together to remember the victims of this atrocity and demonstrate that there is no place for hate in our society.”

The day of remembrance is part of the Srebrenica Memorial Week, which runs from 4 to 11 July, with this year’s theme Together We Are One providing an opportunity for people to reflect on how coming together makes us stronger and empowering people to actively challenge stereotyping, scapegoating and hate speech within their communities.

Northamptonshire Police is committed to challenging all forms of hatred, prejudice and intolerance within communities. Anyone who has experienced a hate crime or incident is encouraged to report it to the police by calling 101.

More information about this year’s theme and the memorial week can be found on the Remembering Srebrenica website.