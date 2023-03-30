West Northamptonshire residents are invited to the Chairman’s Community Fair

Residents across West Northamptonshire are invited to the inaugural Chairman’s Community Fair on Friday March 31.

Organised by the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor André González De Savage, the event will take place at the Guildhall in Northampton between 2pm-4pm in aid of his chosen charities, Air Ambulance and Northants Search and Rescue.

The Community Fair will offer an opportunity for residents to interact with teams across the council including the Economy, Culture and Tourism, Regeneration, Business and Intellectual Property Centre Northamptonshire, Library Service, Learning Resources for Education and Strong Start team as well as local community groups and charities such as Northants Search and Rescue, Air Ambulance, NLive Radio and Army Cadets.

The Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr André González De Savage, said: “I’m delighted to invite our residents to the inaugural Chairman’s Community Fair - a great opportunity for everyone to find out more about our services as well as provide the much-needed support to two amazing charities.

“I have seen the difference that Air Ambulance and Northants Search & Rescue make in our community first hand, and it really is invaluable.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to those businesses who have come forward to support the Community Fair despite the difficulties they have been facing in the last couple of years.”

Attendees will be entertained with singing performances from groups including Northampton Rock Choir and the Folk Group from Northampton School for Boys.