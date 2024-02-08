West Northamptonshire Council App has got even better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The app is the go-to resource for West Northamptonshire residents, providing easy access to essential council services and timely local news. Now, with the addition of the Report It features, residents can report incidents ranging from fly tipping and graffiti to abandoned trolleys and street cleansing, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

Cllr Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and HR, said:

"We're thrilled to introduce the Report It feature to our West Northamptonshire Council App. It's all about making life simpler for our residents and keeping our community connected and informed.

“We want you to have the tools you need to stay in the know, report issues, and actively contribute to our vibrant community. The enhancement of the Report It functionality takes this commitment a step further, empowering you to report incidents quickly and conveniently without the need to phone us.”

The app offers a host of functional features designed to enhance residents’ experience allowing you to access council services near your location. Whether you're looking for the nearest council offices, car parks, food banks, libraries, parks or other essential local services, such as the network of Welcoming Spaces, the information is just a few taps away.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, added: “This app has been crafted to cater to the diverse needs of our residents, providing them with a one-stop solution to easily access local services, news, and real-time updates. Whether it's receiving reminders for bin collection schedules, so you never forget to put your bins out, accessing our recycling guidelines, making it easier for you to make sustainable choices, or receiving alerts about any potential disruptions to collections, the app has it all.”

