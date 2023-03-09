West Northamptonshire at the heart of hosting international sport this summer

West Northamptonshire will showcase itself as a world-class sporting venue this summer when it welcomes back the prestigious Women’s Tour.

The international cycling race will take place from 7-11 June, with Northampton hosting a stage start on Thursday 8 June. The route is set to run through West Northants, taking in parts of the Daventry and South Northants areas, with further details due to be announced in the coming months.

The Women’s Tour, which is televised globally, will form part of a wider programme of sport and wellbeing events and activities this summer, with residents, businesses, schools and community groups encouraged to get involved as plans take shape in the coming months.

2021 World Champion Elisa Balsamo celebrates a stage win. Picture: SWpix.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with race organisers SweetSpot on bringing the world-famous cycling tour into the area as part of its ongoing work to improve health and wellbeing of residents, drive economic investment and raise the profile of West Northants as a leading destination for national sporting excellence. WNC is also working with a range of partners to support the creation of a new Active Quarter in the heart of Northampton.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to once again be able to host the world-class Women’s Tour race this summer. It is the first in a line-up of prestigious sporting occasions we’re planning to bring to our area as we build a legacy for future generations and establish West Northamptonshire as a destination for major sporting events.

“Events like this play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring people to take up sport and live a more active and healthier lifestyle. They also provide a significant boost to our local economy. Alongside a programme of community events and activities there will also be opportunities for local businesses, including potential sponsorship of the event which will be televised to a global audience.

“West Northamptonshire Council is also committed to doing everything possible to encourage and promote increased participation in sport by women and girls. By hosting an international event showcasing incredible female athletes we hope to continue breaking down barriers in the way that England’s Lionesses and women’s rugby team have in recent years.

“In previous Women’s Tours we have seen a record number of spectators visiting the area and lining the route to show their support – which we very much hope to witness again this year as we showcase our fantastic area to a worldwide audience.”

West Northants has played host to the prestigious event four times in recent years - Northampton hosted the first ever stage finish in May 2014, followed by the start of the final stage of the 2016 Women’s Tour, with the former Daventry District area welcoming the world’s best riders in 2017 and 2018.

A mammoth 80,000 people turned out to support the riders for the Northamptonshire stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in 2017, bringing a £1.75million boost to the local economy with spectators, cyclists and media personnel spending on things like accommodation, food and drink, and merchandise.