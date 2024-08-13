Wellingborough murder enquiry closed following investigation into death of Rushden man Oliver Marmon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, are no longer treating the case as murder following the results of a forensic post-mortem.

Emergency services were called to the Hind Hotel shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday (August 11) following reports that a man in his 30s had fallen from a third-floor window.

Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am yesterday (Monday, August 12).

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of the death, which included a forensic post-mortem examination carried out today (Tuesday) at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Oliver Marmon of Rushden/Family pictures

The preliminary results of the forensic postmortem revealed the cause of death to be injuries sustained from a fall from height.

The man has been named as 33-year-old Rushden man, Oliver Marmon – who was known as Olly to all those who knew and loved him.

Following the findings of the Home Office pathologist and a review of the evidential material, the murder enquiry run by the East Midland’s Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime team has now been stood down.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released without charge and is now assisting the investigation team with the coroner’s process.”

Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.