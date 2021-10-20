Wellingborough man arrested after passenger seriously injured in head-on smash

Police have confirmed they arrested two men following a three-vehicle smash which closed the A509 near Wollaston on Tuesday night (October 19).

A woman passenger and two young children were rushed to University Hospital Coventry after the silver BMW 5 series they were travelling in collided head-on with a Volkswagen Passat estate travelling north between Bozeat and Wollaston.

It is believed the woman, who was travelling in the rear of the car, suffered serious head and pelvis injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed a woman suffered serious head and pelvis injuries in a smash on the A509 last night

Two men who were also in the BMW were taken to hospital as a precaution — but were later arrested in connection with the incident.

A 31-year-old from Wellingborough is being questioned on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while a 39-year-old from London is in custody after being arrested on suspicions of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

The driver of the blue Passat was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not attend hospital.

Crash investigators believe the BMW was travelling south, behind a Scania HGV at the time of the collision, around 9pm.

The A509 remained closed for some hours following the smash.