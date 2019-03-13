Wellingborough drug-smoking driver who 'never passed test in his life' led police on 80mph chase through Kettering

A man who has 'never passed a driving test' led police on an 80mph chase down one-way streets and the wrong way around roundabouts through Kettering.

Isaac Roudette, of Bassetts Park, Wellingborough, had been smoking cannabis and had passengers when he was spotted by police through ANPR cameras in July last year.

Officers in a squad car switched on their blue lights and ordered the 20-year-old to pull over.

But Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (March 13) how Roudette - who has never passed a driving test and was not insured - had other ideas.

Instead, he tore off and led police on a chase across an eight-mile stretch of Kettering that at its height reached 80mph.

He barrelled the wrong way around roundabouts and forced other cars to swerve out his way as he desperately tried to outrun police.

He also pulled multiple U-turns around concrete islands but was unable to shake off the chasing squad cars.

Roudette was finally stopped when police deployed a stinger trap in Barton Road.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

In court, Recorder Charles Falk QC, said: "This was an appalling display of bad driving.

"You have never passed a driving test in your life. You had passengers in your car and you had been smoking cannabis."

However, Recorder Falk spared Roudette from prison after his defence barrister told the court about personal troubles in his life at the time.

Instead, he was handed 10 months in prison suspended for 18 months and ordered to serve 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and will face an extended test.

Recorder said: "But for your young age and guilty plea you would be looking at an immediate spell in prison.

"Don't come back, Mr Roudette."