A collision in Wellingborough was fatal, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Northampton Road, Wellingborough close to the junction with Croyland Road, at just before 6pm on Friday (February 10).

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence, as well as paramedics on the scene for a number of hours. The air ambulance also landed close to the scene.

The fatal collision happened at the junction of Northampton Road and Croyland Road on Friday February 10.

Police have confirmed the collision was between a blue BMW and a Keeway motorcyle.

The force’s serious collision investigation unit is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam and CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email Drivewatch on [email protected] or 0800 174615, quoting incident number: 443.